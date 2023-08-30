Some clouds, some rain, still hot late this week

by Ben Lang

Wednesday was a partly to mostly cloudy day with brief, isolated afternoon showers. It was a bit breezy with a north wind of 10 mph and gusts to around 20 mph at times. It was still hot, with high temperatures in the low 90s in most locations. As expected, impacts from Idalia were minimal to our area. However, impacts were significant in north Florida and southwest Georgia. Idalia moved onshore as a major category 3 hurricane in the Florida big bend area Wednesday morning.

Brief isolated showers remain possible Wednesday evening. They fade away overnight while the sky remains partly cloudy with lows near 70°. Thursday looks partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers. Afternoon temperatures reach the low 90s in most locations. Temperatures may remain in the 80s Friday, depending on cloud and rain coverage. More sunshine could allow temperatures to warm into the low 90s.

The rest of labor day weekend trends drier and possibly hotter. Afternoon temperatures could peak in the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. However, recent model guidance seems less suggestive of that. Labor Day looks mainly dry and hot with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Rain coverage looks low most of next week. Meanwhile, summer heat continues with highs in the mid 90s.