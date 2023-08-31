Three businesses announced for new Merry Corners shopping center in Pike Road

by WAKA Action 8 News

Three businesses have been announced for the new Merry Corners shopping center in Pike Road.

The Trotman Company confirmed to Action 8 News that Baptist Health, McDonald’s and River Bank & Trust will be coming to the shopping center at the corner of Pike Road and Vaughn Road, across from the Publix shopping center.

The 45,000 square foot facility will also have a fourth outer parcel and a two-story complex that will house retail, restaurants and office space. No word on those tenants at this time.

The Trotman Company said site work is underway on the property.

No word on when the shopping center is scheduled to be complete.