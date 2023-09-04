A Quiet Weather Pattern For Now

by Shane Butler

A rather quiet weather pattern has established itself over us. Mostly sunny and mainly dry conditions will be the rule through most of the week. Temps will manage lower to mid 90s for highs and upper 60s to lower 70s for overnight lows. Nothing usual about this weather setup and it looks like we’re in it for several days. High pressure is the main weather feature and it stands its ground through midweek. A frontal boundary will push southward into the area Thursday. Showers and possibly a few t-storms may accompany the frontal passage. The front will setup to our south and allow drier air to flow into the area behind it. This will put us back into a mainly sunny and dry weather pattern for the upcoming weekend. Temps will hover in the lower 90s for highs and upper 60s for overnight lows.