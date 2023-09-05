A Few Showers/Storms Possible Wednesday Nt. Into Thursday

by Shane Butler

We continue under a quiet weather pattern. Mostly sunny and mainly dry conditions will be the rule through most of the week. Temps will manage lower to mid 90s for highs and upper 60s to lower 70s for overnight lows. Nothing usual about this weather setup and it looks like we’re in it for several days. High pressure is the main weather feature and it stands its ground through Wednesday. A frontal boundary will push southward into the area Wednesday night into Thursday. Showers and possibly a few t-storms may accompany the frontal passage. The front will setup over south Alabama and allow drier air to flow into most of the area. Our southern most counties will continue with the risk of a shower or storms Friday and Saturday. The rest of the area will be back into a mainly sunny and dry weather pattern. Temps will hover in the lower 90s for highs and mid to upper 60s for overnight lows.