Montgomery man charged with capital murder

by WAKA Action 8 News

A Montgomery man has been charged with capital murder in a fatal shooting.

Police say 24-year-old Kenneth Huffman, Jr., is charged with killing 66-year-old Rickey Daniel of Montgomery. He was taken into custody today and is being held without bond on two counts of capital murder.

Daniel was shot on Friday, August 25, in the 4200 block of Sussex Drive and died at the scene.

As Action 8 News has reported, Montgomery police have also charged 24-year-old Jayln Greene of Montgomery in Daniel’s killing and she is also being held without bond.