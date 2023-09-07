Drier Air Moving Into The Area

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary will make its way southward and through the area tonight. Northwesterly winds will setup behind the boundary and usher in a slightly milder air mass. Starting Friday and continuing into the weekend, morning temps will begin in the mid 60s and afternoon highs in the lower 90s. We expect lots of sunshine along with the drier air mass. This will be very nice weather conditions for any of your outdoor plans. This weather setup will continue into Monday and Tuesday. Moisture returns Midweek and that will lead to a chance for showers and t-storms Wednesday into Thursday.