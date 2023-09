by WAKA Action 8 News

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a man with murder.

Police say 68-year-old Willis Davis is charged in the September 3 shooting death of 60-year-old Stoney Lewis of Montgomery.

As Action 8 News has reported, Lewis was shot in the 1500 block of South Holt Street, according to police.

Willis was taken into custody today and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

Police have released no other information.