Mainly Dry Weather Pattern

by Shane Butler

We’re on the backside of a frontal boundary going into the weekend. Northerly winds have setup behind the boundary and slightly milder air is flowing into the area. You should be able to feel the difference just a bit. Morning temps will begin in the mid 60s and afternoon highs in the lower 90s. We expect lots of sunshine along with mainly dry conditions. The exception would be over our eastern most counties both days. This is where storms over Georgia could push into those counties. The rest of the area remains sunny and dry. We expect most spots to not have any weather issues for outdoor plans. This weather setup will continue into Monday and Tuesday. Moisture returns Midweek and that will lead to a chance for showers and possibly a few t-storms Wednesday. Hope you enjoy the weekend!