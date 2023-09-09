Mainly dry, hot through Tuesday, then slightly better rain chances

by Ben Lang

Saturday was a mainly sunny, mainly dry, and hot day across central and south Alabama. High temperatures were in the upper 80s to low 90s in most locations. Troy hit 94° Saturday afternoon. Saturday night looks mostly clear and mild with lows in the 60s. Sunday looks partly cloudy and hot with highs in the low 90s. A brief stray downpour may form Sunday afternoon, but most of our area remains rain-free.

The chance for rain remains low early next week, with only stray showers Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures reach the low 90s each day. Another front may arrive in Alabama late Tuesday. The front may produce a slightly higher chance for showers or storms Wednesday as it works into south Alabama. Thursday looks drier once the front pushes to our south. Models now show a chance for rain late next week into next weekend.