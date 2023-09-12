Scattered Showers And T-storms For Some

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary will make a push into the state tonight into Wednesday. Scattered showers and t-storms are possible ahead and along the front as it passes through our area. On the backside of the boundary, high pressure builds in briefly and we trend a bit drier Thursday. Temps will come down a bit with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. The frontal boundary that passed through the area midweek will stall along the gulf coast. We expect a few waves to move along the boundary and increase the chance for a shower or storm Friday. More showers and storms are likely to develop Saturday into Sunday. Looks like temperatures will continue to hover in the upper 80s for highs and lows in the upper 60s. The active weather will depart early next week. We’re expecting mostly sunny and dry conditions beginning Monday and continuing through midweek.