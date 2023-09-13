Daily chance for rain and rumbles of thunder through Friday

by Ben Lang

Sunshine filled the sky in at least some locations Wednesday morning. However, showers and storms formed along I-85 and I-65 at midday. Rain formed along a front parked in central Alabama. Showers and storms track east across southeast Alabama Wednesday afternoon. Some locations may not see rain Wednesday, with sunshine in the mix during the afternoon. High temperatures range from the upper 80s to low 90s.

Most of Wednesday’s rain fades away Wednesday night. However, clouds increase, and passing isolated showers remain possible. Lows range from the upper 60s to low 70s.