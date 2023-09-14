Keep The Rain Gear Handy For Few More Days

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary will linger over the gulf coast region Friday and part of the weekend. Another boundary will move westward ouf of Georgia and help increase our rain chances. We expect periods of showers and storms to develop over us both Friday and Saturday. Temps will come down a bit due to clouds and rain activity. Highs will hover in the mid to upper 80s while overnight lows fall into the upper 60s. This setup will stick around through at least early Sunday. It won’t be raining all the time but your outdoor plans may be impacted at times. High pressure will return and build over the region early next week. This will set the stage for sunny and dry conditions. Temps will manage upper 80s to lower 90s for highs and overnight temperatures falling into the lower to mid 60s for lows. The air will be drier and that should provide us a few days of comfortable weather conditions through the middle of next week.