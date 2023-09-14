Showers Thursday, rain chances continue into the weekend

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning was gloomy across much of central and south Alabama. Clouds were widespread, with light rain mainly along highway 80 in west Alabama. Thursday afternoon remains mostly cloudy with scattered mainly light rain. Clouds and the chance for rain limit afternoon highs to the low and mid 80s. Rain fades away Thursday evening, and Thursday night looks mainly dry. Clouds may at least partially clear too. Lows settle in the mid to upper 60s.

Low-end rain chances continue Friday into the weekend. Isolated to widely scattered showers or storms form Friday afternoon. However, many locations remain rain-free. Outside of rain, the sky could be fairly sunny. High temperatures range from the mid to upper 80s. Saturday’s weather looks similar, with isolated to widely scattered daytime showers or storms. The sky remains mostly to partly sunny outside of rain. High temperatures range from the mid to upper 80s.