High School Football Players of the Week
High School Football
Montgomery Academy Quarterback Parker Cook and Wide Receiver DJ Vinson both with stellar performances against Bullock County in Week 2 where the Eagles got the 38-19 win.
Cook going 12/20 through the air for 319 yards and four touchdowns. Three of those four touchdown passes were caught by Wide Receiver DJ Vinson. Vinson with 8 catches in MA’s game against Bullock County and 250 receiving yards. Vinson’s 250 receiving yards broke the school’s single-game
receiving record and his three touchdown catches tied the school record for touchdown catches in a game.
(Information from AHSAA and Montgomery Academy)