High School Football Players of the Week

High School Football

by Lindsey Bonner

Montgomery Academy Quarterback Parker Cook and Wide Receiver DJ Vinson both with stellar performances against Bullock County in Week 2 where the Eagles got the 38-19 win.

Cook going 12/20 through the air for 319 yards and four touchdowns. Three of those four touchdown passes were caught by Wide Receiver DJ Vinson. Vinson with 8 catches in MA’s game against Bullock County and 250 receiving yards. Vinson’s 250 receiving yards broke the school’s single-game

receiving record and his three touchdown catches tied the school record for touchdown catches in a game.

(Information from AHSAA and Montgomery Academy)