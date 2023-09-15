Mix of clouds, sunshine with showers, storms Friday, Saturday

by Ben Lang

Friday afternoon looks partly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms. Some rain may linger into the evening, which may affect a few high school football games. However, rain coverage looks isolated by that time. Although, rain gear may be good to have on hand if you plan to be out. Brief heavy downpours remain possible. Most of the rain fades away overnight, but clouds linger into Saturday morning. Lows settle in the upper 60s.

The sky becomes partly cloudy Saturday afternoon with isolated showers and storms. High temperatures range from the mid to upper 80s. A front moves through our area Saturday night into Sunday morning. A handful of showers appear possible along the front early Sunday morning. The rest of the day looks dry and quite sunny by the afternoon. High temperatures range from the mid to upper 80s.