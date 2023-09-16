Long stretch of mainly rain-free, sunnier weather begins Sunday

by Ben Lang

Saturday was gloomy at times with clouds and scattered showers and storms. Some storms were on the stronger side, producing heavy rain and lightning. A few showers linger Saturday evening, but rain likely fades away overnight. Some clouds linger through Sunday morning, with lows in the upper 60s. A front pushes through our area by Sunday afternoon. That results in rain-free and sunnier weather with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a northwest breeze.

Sunday night lows fall at least into the low 60s. Monday looks mainly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The rest of the week looks rain-free with sunshine and fair-weather clouds. High temperatures range from the 80s to near 90° each day. Overnight lows range from the low to mid 60s. Next weekend looks mainly sunny and rain-free at this time, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.