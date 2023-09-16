Montgomery police chase ends with wreck

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police say a chase ended with a wreck involving the suspect’s vehicle.

Montgomery Police Department spokesperson Maj. Saba Coleman told Action 8 News it started at about 1:50PM Friday when they tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Carmichael Road. Coleman says the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.

She says the chase went onto Interstate 85 southbound, then onto I-85 northbound. During the chase, Coleman says there was a two-vehicle collision involving an unmarked police special operations vehicle and another vehicle.

She says the pursuit ended near Carmichael Road and Eastern Boulevard when the suspect vehicle wrecked. There were no injuries.

Coleman says two suspects were apprehended and charges are pending.