A Hint Of Fall In The Air

by Shane Butler

We are in the midst of a mild weather pattern and all indications are it sticks around throughout the work week. Mornings will start out comfy in the upper 50s to lower 60s and then afternoon temps warm into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. High pressure will be the main weather feature and that’s going to provide us tons of sunshine each day. The air will be dry and even though temps do warm to near 90 degrees, it won’t feel all that bad. We expect rain chances to remain slim to none through the workweek and most of the weekend. There is a hint that moisture begins to increase and lead to shower activity early next week. Until then, we get to enjoy a fall-like feel to the air. By the way, fall does officially begin early Saturday morning.