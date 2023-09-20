Rain-free with sunshine for the rest of the week and weekend

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning was mild, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Cloud-cover was greater than on Monday and Tuesday, and that likely continues through the afternoon. However, Wednesday’s clouds produce no rain. Temperatures still warm into the 80s, perhaps to 90° in a couple locations anyway. Clouds break apart a bit Wednesday night. The sky could be mainly clear by sunrise Thursday. Temperatures cool into the low 60s Wednesday night.

The rest of the week looks mostly sunny and rain-free. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s Thursday and Friday with lows in the low 60s each night. The weekend looks rain-free too, with a mostly sunny sky Saturday. The sky may become partly cloudy Sunday. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s each day, with lows in the mid 60s each night.

Rain may return to our area next week. Monday looks mainly dry, but the rain chance rises at least slightly Tuesday and Wednesday. Although, showers may remain spotty those days. Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s each day.