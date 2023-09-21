Mainly Sunny And Dry Conditions For Now

by Shane Butler

This mild weather pattern over us is sticking around and will continue into the weekend. Mornings will start out comfortable in the lower to mid 60s and then afternoon temps warm into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. High pressure will be the main weather feature and that’s going to provide us tons of sunshine each day. The air will be dry and even though temps do warm to near 90 degrees, it won’t feel all that bad. We expect rain chances to remain slim to none into the weekend. That won’t be the case over the southeast Atlantic coastal states. A tropical storm is forecast to develop and make landfall over the Carolina’s. Coastal communities will be impacted by strong winds, heavy rain, and rough surf. We are far removed from any direct impacts here. As matter of fact, northerly winds on the backside of the tropical storm will generate a dry wind flow over the state through Sunday. Our attention will shift towards the west as a frontal boundary approaches early next week. Several waves may try to work through here and that will keep our weather pattern active for several days. Until then, we get to enjoy a fall-like feel to the air. By the way, fall does officially begin early Saturday morning.