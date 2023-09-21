Tallassee police investigating fatal shooting
Tallassee police are investigating a fatal shooting and are seeking the public’s help.
Police Chief Todd Buce says officers were called to the 100 block of Washington Street just before 6 o’clock last night. They found a male victim whose identity has not yet been released.
Buce says an ambulance was called, but the victim died.
He says a warrant has been obtained for a suspect, but the investigation is still going on today.
Tallassee police ask that if you know anything about this shooting to call them at (334) 283-6586.