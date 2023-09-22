Fall Begins But Summer Wants To Linger

by Shane Butler

Fall will officially begin early Saturday morning but there may still be a hint of summer lingering as afternoon temps hover around 90 degrees. The air will be dry and those warmer temps won’t feel quite so bad. Nothing like we felt several weeks ago. We’re expecting lots of sunshine both days over the weekend. No weather issues for any of your outdoor plans around here. Meanwhile, tropical storm Ophelia will be moving northward along some of the Atlantic coastal states. Heavy rain and strong winds are likely from North Carolina to New Jersey. No direct impacts for us but the winds on the backside of the storm will help send drier air into our area. We remain rain free through Sunday but moisture increases and shower activity heads our way Monday. It will be the beginning of several opportunities for showers and possibly storms next week. Until then, you get some really nice weather conditions to take in during the first weekend of fall.