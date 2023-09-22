High School Player of the Week: Caleb McCreary

by Lindsey Bonner

Montgomery Catholic Quarterback, Caleb McCreary, earns High School Player of the Week Honors from WAKA after becoming just the 11th player in AHSAA history to reach 10,000 career yards in the Knights’ recent win against Slocomb.

McCreary was also able to pass the former Heisman Trophy winner, Jameis Winston who had 9,853 yards while at Hueytown High School.

McCreary also plans to continue his football career in college and will be playing at Troy next fall.

(Information from ASHAA)