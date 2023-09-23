LACEUP: Week Four high school football highlights and scores
AHSAA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Week 4 Results
(Thursday and Friday Results)
Class 7A
Auburn 48, Percy Julian 13
Austin 56, Albertville 13
Baker 33, Daphne 20
Bob Jones 39, Huntsville 35
Central-Phenix City 55, JAG HS 0
Davidson 42, Fairhope 10
Dothan 66, Smiths Station 0
Enterprise 52, Rehobeth 6
Hewitt-Trussville 28, Hoover 7
James Clemens 14, Florence 7
Mary Montgomery 42, Alma Bryant 7
Opelika 38, Prattville 13
Sparkman 51, Grissom 0
Thompson 45, Chelsea 0
Tuscaloosa County 24, Oak Mountain 23
Vestavia Hills 26, Spain Park 8
Class 6A
Athens 55, Mae Jemison 35
Baldwin County 20, Blount 13
Carver-Montgomery 20, Stanhope Elmore 6
Chilton County 37, Calera 3
Clay-Challkville 39, Center Point 14
Cullman 40, Lee-Huntsville 7
Decatur 45, Hazel Green 21
Hartselle 31, Gadsden City 28
Helena 35, Pelham 14
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 56, Brookwood 6
Homewood 41, Benjamin Russell 21
Hueytown 47, Bessemer City 0
McAdory 42, Central-Tuscaloosa 14
McGill-Toolen Catholic 47, Murphy 0
Mortimer Jordan 52, Woodlawn 6
Mountain Brook 49, Jackson-Olin 0
Oxford 40, Pinson Valley 6
Parker 41, Gardendale 22
Paul Bryant 27, Northridge 21
Pike Road 38, Eufaula 30
Saraland 66, Robertsdale 0
Shades Valley 44, Huffman 0
Sidney Lanier 31, Park Crossing 0
Spanish Fort 8, Theodore 3
Wetumpka 52, Russell County 36
Class 5A
B.C. Rain 13, Williamson 2
Central, Clay County 31, Handley 6
Charles Henderson 35, Beauregard 0
Citronelle 27, Faith Academy 10
Fairview 42, West Point 14
Guff Shores 44, LeFlore 0
Guntersville 35, Boaz 14
Greenville 33, Selma 0
John Carroll Catholic 43, Carver-Birmingham 25
Lawrence County 23, Brewer 0
Moody 28, Lincoln 3
Navarre (FL) 49, Carroll 28
Pleasant Grove 49, Hayden 0
Ramsay 28, Fairfield 15
Russellville 53, East Limestone 7
Sardis 42, Columbia 8
Scottsboro 28, Arab 14
Southside 42, St. Clair County 13
Springville 49, Alexandria 21
Tallassee 50, Marbury 34
Vigor 31, UMS-Wright 9
Wenonah 33, Jasper 0
Class 4A
American Christian 29, Hale County 6
Andalusia 63, Montgomery Academy 19
Anniston 1, White Plains 0, forfeit
Bibb County 42, Sipsey Valley 21
Brooks 42, Central-Florence 28
B.T. Washington 43, Slocomb 6
Bullock County 31, Dale County 14
Cherokee County 55, Hanceville 0
Cleburne County 37, Munford 21
Cordova 42, Hamilton 28
Corner 21, Dora 14
Deshler 70, Wilson 8
Escambia County 41, Wilcox Central 20
Etowah 28, Good Hope 21
Haleyville 20, Northside 17
Holt 28, Dallas Country 12
Jackson 35, Bayside Academy 0
Jacksonville 51, Talladega 0
Madison County 54, DAR 8
Montgomery Catholic 49, Geneva 0
Oak Grove 62, Curry 0
Oneonta 37, Fultondale 28
Priceville 36, New Hope 14
South Pittsburg (TN) 62, North Jackson 0
St. Michael Catholic 42, Satsuma 8
T.R. Miller 27, Orange Beach 14
West Blocton 10, Montevallo 7
West Limestone 55, East Lawrence 8
Westminster Christian 35, Randolph 34
West Morgan 51, Rogers 0
Class 3A
Alabama Christian 39, Sumter Central 18
Childersburg 42, Saks 31
Clements 50, Cobert Heights 37
Flomaton 27, Excel 20
Gordo 48, Tarrant 20
Hokes Bluff 47, Westbrook Christian 21
Houston Academy 40, New Brockton 12
J.B. Pennington 56, Asbury 3
Lauderdale County 42, Colbert County 0
Madison Academy 62, Danville 13
Mars Hill Bible 76, Elkmont 0
Mobile Christian 57, Monroe County 6
Northside Methodist 35, Daleville 34
Oakman 42, Carbon Hill 0
Ohatchee 38, Piedmont 21
Opp 22, Pike County 13
Plainview 35, Glencoe 7
Prattville Christian 34, Greensboro 0
Randolph County 46, Weaver 29
Saint James 49, Southside-Selma 48
Straughn 17, Ashford 13
Susan Moore 35, Vinemont 16
Sylvania 37, Geraldine 16
Thomasville 44, Cottage Hill Christian 0
Trinity Presbyterian 55, Sylacauga 21
Walter Wellborn 21, Dadeville 12
Winfield 44, Midfield 18
W.S. Neal 22, Hillcrest-Evergreen 3
Class 2A
Ariton 35, Zion Chapel 0
B.C. Comer 36, Vincent 0
Chickasaw 26, Francis Marion 14
Collinsville 59, Sand Rock 14
Cottonwood 47, Samson 0
Fyffe 63, Section 0
Goshen 34, LaFayette 0
G.W. Long 37, Geneva County 0
Hatton 28, Falkville 14
Highland Home 49, Horseshoe Bend 10
Isabella 67, Fayetteville 33
Lamar County 52, Tuscaloosa Academy 35
Lexington 77, Tharptown 6
Locust Fork 56, Cold Springs 8
Luverne 18, Lanett 6
North Sand Mountain 42, Whitesburg Christian 26
Pisgah 46, Ider 16
Pleasant Valley 21, Cleveland 16
Ranburne 28, Woodland 7
Red Bay 14, Belmont (MS) 6
Reeltown 47, Barbour County 8
Southeastern 35, Holly Pond 6
St. Luke’s Episcopal 12, J.U. Blacksher 8
Sulligent 49, Aliceville 30
Tanner 48, Sheffield 14
Thorsby 20, Central, Coosa 14
West End 53, Gaston 16
Wicksburg 35, Abbeville 6
Winston County 43, Greene County 16
Class 1A
Addison 51, Waterloo 20
Alabama School/Deaf 1, S.C. School/Deaf 0, forfeit
Appalachian 13, Gaylesville 0
Billingsley 42, Autaugaville 12
Brantley 30, Kinston 27
Brilliant 45, Sumiton Christian 6
Central-Hayneville 28, Verbena 20
Coosa Christian 35, Valley Head 0
Decatur4 Heritage 13, Cedar Bluff 7
Florala 60, Pleasant Home 6
Fruitdale 20, J.F. Shields 12
Georgiana 8, Houston County 0
Hackleburg 32, Hubbertville 21
Keith 36, Marengo 8
Linden 56, R.C. Hatch 14
Loachapoka 12, Notasulga 6
Lynn 47, Holy Spirit Catholic 0
Maplesville 60, Calhoun 7
Marion County 54, Berry 27
McKenzie 40, Red Level 19
Meek 72, Phillips 16
Millry 50, Choctaw County 16
Shoals Christian 16, Cherokee 12
Southern Choctaw 36, McIntosh 21
South Lamar 21, Pickens County 20
Spring Garden 15, Winterboro 6
Sweet Water 1, A.L. Johnson 0, forfeit
Victory Christian 27, Donoho 13
Wadley 32, Ragland 6
Woodville 51, Vina 16