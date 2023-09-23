Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates awarded the Fitzgerald Prize for Literary Excellence in Montgomery

by WAKA Action 8 News

A distinguished writer was honored in Montgomery Friday night at Alabama State University. Ta-Nehisi Coates was given the Fitzgerald Prize for Literary Excellence. This is the eighth year the prize has been awarded to a person whose work continues the legacy of American storytelling, while also exemplifying the craft, wit, and social insight personified by writer F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Ta-Nehisi Coates is an award-winning author and journalist. He is the author of four bestselling books and also enjoyed a successful run writing Marvel’s Black Panther (2016-2021) and Captain America (2018-2021) comics series.

Previous recipients of the Fitzgerald Prize include Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Rick Bragg (2021) and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, Bryan Stevenson (2020).