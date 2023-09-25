Occasional Showers & T-storms Through Late Week

by Shane Butler

Looks like the umbrella may come in handy at times this week. A frontal boundary will hover over us through late week. It will be the focal point for occasional showers and possibly t-storms each day. Rainfall potential will range between .25 to .50 through Thursday of this week. Temps will continue manage mid to upper 80s for highs despite clouds and rain activity. We expect high pressure to build down into the area Friday. This weather feature will help clear the skies and dry us out. Mainly sunny skies will provide us a really nice weekend. Temps will continue to reach the upper 80s for highs and lows in the lower to mid 60s.