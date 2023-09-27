Family Seeks Justice in 20 Year Old Cold Case

by Teresa Lawson

A Phoenix City man is shot and killed in cold blood in his driveway, now 20 years later his family is searching for answers.

On September 26, 2003, 32 year old Eric Nelams was shot and killed in his driveway, 20 years ago. The lives of his family changed forever, when their family member was taken away, just outside of his home… shot in cold blood.

Now Crimestoppers is lending a hand to continue his murder investigation and bring those responsible to justice.

Crimestoppers along with the state of Alabama is offering a combined $10,000 reward in hopes that anyone who has remained silent will come forward and help give this family the closure that they deserve.

If you have any information that could help call Crimestoppers that number is 215-STOP.