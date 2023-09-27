More Of A Summer-Like Feel Than Fall

by Shane Butler

An old frontal boundary will push farther southward into the gulf and leave us with a quiet weather pattern for several days. High pressure will be the main weather feature over the region. We expect mainly sunny days and mostly clear nights. Afternoon temperatures will climb above the average for late September. Most spots will see upper 80s to lower 90s through the weekend and most of next week. Rain chances will be slim to none this weekend and all of next week. We will cruise into October with a little bit of a summer-like feel to our weather. Those afternoon temps will be rather warm but morning temps should feel more comfortable. The dry air along with lower 60s will a nice way to start out the day.