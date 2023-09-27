Pine Level Residents vote to Incorporate Community into Town

by Teresa Lawson

Big changes are in the works for the community of Pine Level as the area officially starts the process of becoming a town.

Pine Level has seen consistent growth over the past few years, with an Industrial Park, Coffee house Grocery store and fire station just to name a few. Now its citizens have voted to incorporate the community into a town.

As of the 2010 census Pine Levels’s population was 4,183 people and Tuesday night 53 of 102 voters decided to incorporate the town.

Contrary to popular belief the next steps aren’t to annex. The Autauga County Probate Judge office says once the vote count is made official the judge will order a census count, then citizens will have the chance to vote in a mayor and 5 city council members.

There is currently one provisional ballot that is keeping the Autauga County Probate office from calculating the final results of Tuesday night’s vote.

Certified results should be available this Friday.