Montgomery County Commissioner Ronda Walker will not seek reelection

by Jerome Jones

Montgomery County Commissioner Ronda Walker says she will not seek reelection in District 3.

Walker’s current term comes to an end in November 2024.

In a press release Thursday morning, Walker says she plans to “shift her attention to new opportunities.”

Walker joined the Montgomery County Commission in 2014, and in 2016 she was re-elected unopposed for a second term and voted by her colleagues as Vice Chairman.

She was re-elected unopposed for a third term in 2020.