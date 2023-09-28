Sister of church bombing victim speaks at Selma library

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Selma Dallas County Library hosted an event Thursday afternoon — that provided some unique insight into the 16th Street Baptist Church terrorist bombing of 1963.

Author Lisa McNair is the sister of Denise McNair — one of the four girls killed in the bombing.

She was the featured guest at “Lunch at the Library“.

McNair gave a presentation of her book Dear Denise: Letters to the Sister I Never Knew.

“She was an only child at the time that she was killed at 11 years old. And my parents had tried to have other kids but hadn’t been able to. So, I tell her about my life in letters to her,” said McNair.

The event also featured a book signing.

Copies of the book are available — anywhere books are sold.