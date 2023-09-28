Sunshine, some clouds, warm, rain-free through this weekend

by Ben Lang

Thursday was another fairly nice fall day across central and south Alabama. The sky was partly cloudy during the day with no rain and below-average high temperatures. They were mostly in the low 80s. Thursday night looks partly cloudy and mild with lows in the low to mid 60s. Friday looks warmer with sunshine and some clouds. However, Friday’s clouds look very unlikely to produce rain. High temperatures could be in the upper 80s in most locations.

The weekend looks very warm, mainly sunny, and rain-free. High temperatures range from the upper 80s to around 90° each day. Lows fall into the low 60s each night. Much of next week looks mostly sunny and rain-free, with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s. Models hint that we may finally have a decent chance for rain Friday.