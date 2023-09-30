Tickled Pink: See the fun at the 9th Annual Tickled Pink Women’s Expo

by WAKA Action 8 News

All of us at WAKA Action 8 would like to thank everyone who came out to our 9th Annual Tickled Pink Women’s Expo to help fight breast cancer.

Saturday, hundreds of people attended this event at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. It is a fundraiser for the Cancer Wellness Foundation.

People got the chance to visit more than 100 vendors, listen to speakers, live music and other performances and have the chance to win prizes.

This is WAKA’s way of honoring breast cancer survivors and their families. Two women from Montgomery were treated to full makeovers after winning our online Survivor Makeover contest.

We have a fun time hosting this event each year.

See the fun for yourself by watching the video above.