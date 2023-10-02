Summer-Like Heat Lingers For Now!

by Shane Butler

Our weather continues to have the look and feel of summer as temps flirt with the 90 degree mark for several days this week. High pressure centered east of us is providing a dry easterly wind flow across the area. Rain chances are slim to none as we expect tons of sunshine through Thursday. Overnight temps will remain rather mild as lows hover in the lower to mid 60s. Fast forward to later in the week and we have some significant changes on the way. A true fall cold front will make its way into the state Friday. There will be some moisture ahead and along the boundary. We can expect a few showers to breakout ahead of the frontal passage. The chance for showers will go into Saturday morning as well. What there is of the rain activity will depart the area by midday. High pressure will push into the region behind the frontal system. Cool and drier air will spill into the state. This will be some of the coolest air since last spring. Highs over the weekend will hover in the 70s while overnight temps will plunge into the upper 40s to lower 50s. You probably wanta enjoy a dip in the pool or lake early this week because the water will be trending much cooler over the upcoming weekend.