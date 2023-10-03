A Few More Days Of Summer-Like Warmth

by Shane Butler

There continues to be a summer-like feel to our weather and we have several more days of it ahead. Mainly sunny skies will lead to temps topping out in the mid to upper 80s through Friday. We expect rain free conditions until a front works into the area Friday. The frontal boundary will tap into limited moisture to supply a few showers across the area. Showers are possible Friday evening into early Saturday morning. The front will push through the state and allow cool/dry air to spill into the region. This will be some of the coolest air so far this fall. Daytime highs will reach the mid 70s but morning temps will start in the mid to upper 40s Sunday and Monday morning. Our first real taste of fall and its going to be a chilly one. In the meantime, enjoy the last few days of summer-like warmth while it last.