Pay It Forward: Anita Leige of Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

Anita Leige is a pastor with Beacon Light Ministries.

With a heart for the homeless, she helps give out food every fourth Saturday.

“She is such a selfless person” said her nominator Rosa Watkins. “She is constantly doing something for someone. The community is like her home. She loves the homeless. One time would you believe she had us taking bags in a car with toothpaste, deodorant, and soap and stuff in it. If you saw a homeless person on the street, you were supposed to hand it to them,” said Watkins.

Pastor Leige says it comes from a longing to help others.

“Just a desire. Just a desire to help and a desire for people to reach their potential. Yes, yes I desire also so many people have barriers and some people just need a helping hand,” said Leige.