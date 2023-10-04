Our First Real Fall Cool Down Is On The Way

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary is west of us now but it will be moving into the state Friday. We get another mainly rainfree day tomorrow but Thursday night into Friday will be our chance for rain. Temps will still manage mid to upper 80s Thursday afternoon. The frontal boundary will tap into gulf moisture and supply the area with showers beginning Thursday evening. Showers are possible overnight and during Friday. Some showers will linger into the evening and that could impact a few high school games. The front will push through the state and allow cool/dry air to spill into the region Saturday. This will be some of the coolest air so far this fall. Daytime highs will reach the mid 70s but morning temps will start in the mid to upper 40s Sunday and Monday morning. Our first real taste of fall and its going to be a chilly one. In the meantime, enjoy the last few days of summer-like warmth while it last.