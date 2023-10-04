Rain-free through Thursday, showers Friday, cooler weekend

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning was mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s around sunrise. Temperatures were back in the low 80s in most locations by midday. High temperatures range from the mid to upper 80s with a mostly to partly sunny sky. Wednesday night remains rain-free with some clouds in the mix, and lows near 60°. Thursday looks partly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain finally returns to Alabama Friday. However, it may remain in the form of scattered showers. Rain may arrive Thursday night, then persist during the day. Otherwise, the sky likely remains mostly cloudy throughout the day, though high temperatures may warm into the mid and upper 80s. Rain departs Friday evening, possibly leaving our area by the time high school football games kick off.

Temperatures turn noticeably cooler this weekend as a cold front pushes south of our area. Despite sunshine Saturday and Sunday, afternoon temperatures only warm into the 70s. Meanwhile, overnight lows fall into the low 50s at least, and possibly 40s in at least some locations. Temperatures warm back up next week, with highs in the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.