70th annual Alabama National Fair opens Friday

by WAKA Action 8 News

It’s one of Montgomery’s most cherished events. The Alabama National Fair opens Friday for the 70th year.

The fair offers 10 days of rides, food, concerts and competitions, running from October 6-15. It is put on by the Montgomery Kiwanis Club, which raises thousands of dollars for charity.

This year, WAKA Action 8 is hosting four days of American Idol performances for ABC 32, with dozens of singers competing for the chance to audition for a show producer in the hopes of making it on national TV.

Here’s when you can see those performances, which are expected to last two hours:

Saturday, Oct. 7 – 3PM

Monday, Oct. 9 – 4:30PM

Saturday, Oct. 14 – 1PM

Sunday, Oct. 15 – 3PM

Everyone 17 years old and under attending the fair must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Parent or guardian must be at least 21 years of age. Photo ID is required.

The fair has a clear bag policy. All clear bags and clutch purses will be screened prior to entry into the fairgrounds.

ALABAMA NATIONAL FAIR INFORMATION