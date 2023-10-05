Showers Then Turning Much Cooler

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary is west of us and still on schedule to move through the area Friday. Showers will work through the region tonight and throughout the day Friday. The moisture supply is limited and that will hold rainfall amounts down., Some showers will linger into the evening but we don’t see any significant impacts for high school football games. The front will push through the state and allow cool/dry air to spill into the region Saturday. A dry northwesterly wind flow will develop over us. We expect winds of 10-15 mph with gust 20-25 mph. A red flag warning has been issued because of the dry and windy conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended Saturday. The winds will relax Saturday evening and that’s when some of the coolest air so far this fall spills into the region. Daytime highs will reach the mid 70s but morning temps will start in the mid to upper 40s Sunday and Monday morning. Our first real taste of fall and its going to be a chilly one.