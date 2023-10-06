A few showers Friday, sunshine but much cooler this weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday morning was mostly cloudy with isolated showers. However, there was some sunshine in the sky in some locations at midday. Plus, rain coverage was very low at that time. Additional isolated showers appear possible during the afternoon and evening. However, many locations miss out on rain. Rain amounts and duration look very light/low for the locations that see it. Rain tapers off Friday night and clouds clear. Lows fall into the 50s.

The weekend looks much cooler in the wake of a cold front. High temperatures only warm into the 70s Saturday and Sunday. The combination of low humidity, dry and drought conditions, and a brisk north wind results in dangerous fire weather Saturday. Avoid outdoor burning. Saturday night looks quite cool with way-below-normal low temperatures, in the low to mid 40s. Temperatures warm into the 70s Sunday with abundant sunshine. Sunday night lows fall into the 40s.

Temperatures rebound next week with highs in the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. The week begins with sunshine, but clouds may increase Tuesday and Wednesday. At least low chances for rain return late next week. Another front may push through Alabama by next weekend, which may provide another blast of cool fall air.