All-Star football team, staff announced for 37th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Alabama All-Star high school football team for the 37th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic football game has been announced.

The team is made up of 40 high school seniors, Brandon Dean, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors, and Coaches Association (AHSADCA), said Saturday.

The all-star football classic contest is scheduled to be played Saturday, December 16, at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

The AHSACDA All-Star Selection Committee selected the players from nominations submitted by member school coaches at a meeting this week at the AHSAA Office.

“As always, we thank the committee for their time and dedication in picking this outstanding group of student-athletes,” Dean said. We look forward to watching these student-athletes compete against Mississippi in December. Along with Coach Blackmon and his staff, we know they all will put on a great representation for our state and their respective schools & communities. We thank our members schools and or coaches for their continued support of this annual matchup.”

The head coach for Alabama’s All-Stars is Ben Blackmon of Enterprise High School. His All-Star staff includes Jeff Kelly, Saraland; Trent Taylor, Andalusia; Ronnie Jackson, Ramsay; Deric Scott, Foley; Erik Speakman, Opelika; Matt Geohagan, Bibb County; Smitty Grider, Benjamin Russell; scout coach Justin Turner, Enterprise; and administrative coaches Billy Odom, Randy White and Ken Wright.

The squad includes 26 players who have already committed play collegiately at an NCAA Division I school – ranging from Oregon to the University of Miami, and 14 have already announced plans to sign with a school in the Southeastern Conference. Fourteen of the all-stars selected are still uncommitted.

Of the all-stars already committed, six have made verbal commitments to the University of Alabama, and five have announced they are heading to Auburn University. Crimson Tide commitments include Clay-Chalkville’s Jaylen Mbakwe, who earned a spot on the all-star squad at defensive back. Mbakwe, who plans to enroll at UA in January, is also an outstanding athlete who is the Cougars’ quarterback and part-time wide receiver. Also announced plans to attend Alabama are Gadsden City defensive back Dre Kirpatrick of Gadsden City, linebacker Quinton Reese of Ramsay, defensive linemen Jeremiah Beaman of Parker and Isaia Faga of Central-Phenix City, and Brookwood offensive lineman Mike Bramblett.

The all-stars who have committed to Auburn include Anniston defensive back Jayden Lewis, defensive lineman Malik Blocton of Pike Road, Andalusia running back Jamarion Burnett, receivers Bryce Cain of Baker and Perry Thompson of Foley.

Clay-Chalkville offensive lineman JacQuan McRoy, the biggest player on the Alabama All-Star roster at 6-foot-8, 370 pounds, has committed to Oregon, and running back Kevin Riley of Tuscaloosa County has committed to the University of Miami (FL).

Already to committed to SEC schools are Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa defensive back Travaris banks (Ole Miss); James Clemens defensive lineman Jaylen Brown (Missouri); and Central-Phenix City wide receiver Cameron Coleman (Texas A&M). Loachapoka defensive end Reco Newton has committed to Purdue while B.B. Comer linebacker/running b ack Kamore Harris and Saraland linebacker Jamison Curtis have committed to Memphis; Charles Henderson wide receiver/defensive back Jywon Boyd has committed to Troy University; Spanish Fort defensive end Cole McConathy has committed to Louisville; defensive lineman Kevin Norwood of Theodore, St. Paul’s offensive lineman Asher Hale, and Mary Montgomery quarterback Jared Hollins have committed to South Alabama, and Brooks offensive lineman Carson Wheeler has committed to North Alabama.

Quarterbacks selected are Hollins and Opelika’s Roman Gagliano, who is still uncommitted.

Alabama beat Mississippi last December at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama 14-10. The series started in 1988 with Alabama winning three overtimes 24-21. The 36th game improved Alabama’s record to 25-11 overall. The complete 2023 Alabama roster and year-by-year history of the Classic are below.

First Name Last Name School Height Weight Position Coach Kamore Harris BB Comer High School 6’1 235 Ath Adam Fossett Jayden Lewis Anniston High School 6’0 176 DB Rico Jackson Jaylen Mbakwe Clay-Chalkville High School 6’1 175 DB Drew Gilmer Dre Kirkpatrick Gadsden City High School 6’0 195 DB Ali Smith Travaris Banks Hillcrest High School, Tuscaloosa 6’2 195 DB James Mitchell Xavier Johnson Muscle Shoals High School 5’10 175 DB Scott Basden Kaleb Harris Thompson High School 6’0 195 DB Mark Freeman Jamari Payne Loachapoka High School 6’3 250 DE/LB Reco Newton Quinton Reese Ramsay IB High School 6’0 215 DE/LB Ronnie Jackson Jamison Curtis Saraland High School 6’1 210 DE/LB Jeff Kelly Cole McConathy Spanish Fort High School 6’5 235 DE/LB Chase Smith Cameron Pruitt Theodore High School 6’3 195 DE/LB Steve Mask Tyler Hicks Thompson High School 6’0 210 DE/LB Mark Freeman Bradley Shaw Hoover High School 6’1 225 DE/LB Wade Waldrop Jeremiah Beaman A.H. Parker High School 6’4 265 DL Frank Warren Isaia Faga Central, Phenix City 6’2 285 DL Patrick Nix Fred Vili Enterprise High School 6’1 250 DL Ben Blackmon Jaylen Brown James Clemens High School 6’6 240 DL Chad McGehee Malik Blocton Pike Road High School 6’4 275 DL Granger Shook Kevin Norwood Theodore High School 6’2 305 DL Steve Mask Donovan Price Hewitt-Trussville High School 6’3 225 HB Josh Floyd Towns McGough Auburn High School 6’0 192 K/P Keith Etheredge Carson Wheeler Brooks High School 6’3 285 OL Timothy Bowens William Sanders Brookwood High School 6’4 295 OL Mike Bramblett JacQwan McRoy Clay-Chalkville High School 6’8 370 OL Drew Gilmer Reese Baker Madison Academy 6’5 285 OL Bob Godsey Daylin Martin Saraland High School 6’1 290 OL Jeff Kelly Asher Hale St. Paul’s Episcopal School 6’6 305 OL Ham Barnett Clark Barker Wetumpka High School 6’3 285 OL Bear Woods Jared Hollins Mary G. Montgomery High School 6’4 190 QB Zach Golson Roman Gagliano Opelika High School 6’3 210 QB Erik Speakman Jamarion Burnett Andalusia High School 6’1 200 RB Trent Taylor Arrington Green Thompson High School 5’11 201 RB Mark Freeman Kevin Riley Tuscaloosa County High School 6’1 200 RB Adam Winegarden Watts Alexander Mountain Brook High School 6′ 4 265 TE Chris Yeager Bryce Cain Baker High School 5’10 140 WR Steve Normand Cameron Coleman Central, Phenix City 6’3 190 WR Patrick Nix Jywon Boyd Charles Henderson High School 5’11 185 WR Quinn Hambrite Mario Craver Clay-Chalkville High School 5’10 160 WR Drew Gilmer Perry Thompson Foley High School 6’3 215 WR Deric Scott Trainers Brad Cheatam Encore Jon Hammontree Encore

Coaching Staff Ben Blackmon Enterprise Head Coach Jeff Kelly Saraland Trent Taylor Andalusia Ronnie Jackson Ramsay Deric Scott Foley Erik Speakman Opelika Matt Geohagan Bibb County Smitty Grider Benjamin Russell Justin Turner Enterprise Scout Coach Billy Odom Administrative Coach Ken Wright Administrative Coach Randy White Administrative Coach

— From AHSAA