All-Star football team, staff announced for 37th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic
The Alabama All-Star high school football team for the 37th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic football game has been announced.
The team is made up of 40 high school seniors, Brandon Dean, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors, and Coaches Association (AHSADCA), said Saturday.
The all-star football classic contest is scheduled to be played Saturday, December 16, at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.
The AHSACDA All-Star Selection Committee selected the players from nominations submitted by member school coaches at a meeting this week at the AHSAA Office.
“As always, we thank the committee for their time and dedication in picking this outstanding group of student-athletes,” Dean said. We look forward to watching these student-athletes compete against Mississippi in December. Along with Coach Blackmon and his staff, we know they all will put on a great representation for our state and their respective schools & communities. We thank our members schools and or coaches for their continued support of this annual matchup.”
The head coach for Alabama’s All-Stars is Ben Blackmon of Enterprise High School. His All-Star staff includes Jeff Kelly, Saraland; Trent Taylor, Andalusia; Ronnie Jackson, Ramsay; Deric Scott, Foley; Erik Speakman, Opelika; Matt Geohagan, Bibb County; Smitty Grider, Benjamin Russell; scout coach Justin Turner, Enterprise; and administrative coaches Billy Odom, Randy White and Ken Wright.
The squad includes 26 players who have already committed play collegiately at an NCAA Division I school – ranging from Oregon to the University of Miami, and 14 have already announced plans to sign with a school in the Southeastern Conference. Fourteen of the all-stars selected are still uncommitted.
Of the all-stars already committed, six have made verbal commitments to the University of Alabama, and five have announced they are heading to Auburn University. Crimson Tide commitments include Clay-Chalkville’s Jaylen Mbakwe, who earned a spot on the all-star squad at defensive back. Mbakwe, who plans to enroll at UA in January, is also an outstanding athlete who is the Cougars’ quarterback and part-time wide receiver. Also announced plans to attend Alabama are Gadsden City defensive back Dre Kirpatrick of Gadsden City, linebacker Quinton Reese of Ramsay, defensive linemen Jeremiah Beaman of Parker and Isaia Faga of Central-Phenix City, and Brookwood offensive lineman Mike Bramblett.
The all-stars who have committed to Auburn include Anniston defensive back Jayden Lewis, defensive lineman Malik Blocton of Pike Road, Andalusia running back Jamarion Burnett, receivers Bryce Cain of Baker and Perry Thompson of Foley.
Clay-Chalkville offensive lineman JacQuan McRoy, the biggest player on the Alabama All-Star roster at 6-foot-8, 370 pounds, has committed to Oregon, and running back Kevin Riley of Tuscaloosa County has committed to the University of Miami (FL).
Already to committed to SEC schools are Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa defensive back Travaris banks (Ole Miss); James Clemens defensive lineman Jaylen Brown (Missouri); and Central-Phenix City wide receiver Cameron Coleman (Texas A&M). Loachapoka defensive end Reco Newton has committed to Purdue while B.B. Comer linebacker/running b ack Kamore Harris and Saraland linebacker Jamison Curtis have committed to Memphis; Charles Henderson wide receiver/defensive back Jywon Boyd has committed to Troy University; Spanish Fort defensive end Cole McConathy has committed to Louisville; defensive lineman Kevin Norwood of Theodore, St. Paul’s offensive lineman Asher Hale, and Mary Montgomery quarterback Jared Hollins have committed to South Alabama, and Brooks offensive lineman Carson Wheeler has committed to North Alabama.
Quarterbacks selected are Hollins and Opelika’s Roman Gagliano, who is still uncommitted.
Alabama beat Mississippi last December at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama 14-10. The series started in 1988 with Alabama winning three overtimes 24-21. The 36th game improved Alabama’s record to 25-11 overall. The complete 2023 Alabama roster and year-by-year history of the Classic are below.
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Position
|Coach
|Kamore
|Harris
|BB Comer High School
|6’1
|235
|Ath
|Adam Fossett
|Jayden
|Lewis
|Anniston High School
|6’0
|176
|DB
|Rico Jackson
|Jaylen
|Mbakwe
|Clay-Chalkville High School
|6’1
|175
|DB
|Drew Gilmer
|Dre
|Kirkpatrick
|Gadsden City High School
|6’0
|195
|DB
|Ali Smith
|Travaris
|Banks
|Hillcrest High School, Tuscaloosa
|6’2
|195
|DB
|James Mitchell
|Xavier
|Johnson
|Muscle Shoals High School
|5’10
|175
|DB
|Scott Basden
|Kaleb
|Harris
|Thompson High School
|6’0
|195
|DB
|Mark Freeman
|Jamari
|Payne
|Loachapoka High School
|6’3
|250
|DE/LB
|Reco Newton
|Quinton
|Reese
|Ramsay IB High School
|6’0
|215
|DE/LB
|Ronnie Jackson
|Jamison
|Curtis
|Saraland High School
|6’1
|210
|DE/LB
|Jeff Kelly
|Cole
|McConathy
|Spanish Fort High School
|6’5
|235
|DE/LB
|Chase Smith
|Cameron
|Pruitt
|Theodore High School
|6’3
|195
|DE/LB
|Steve Mask
|Tyler
|Hicks
|Thompson High School
|6’0
|210
|DE/LB
|Mark Freeman
|Bradley
|Shaw
|Hoover High School
|6’1
|225
|DE/LB
|Wade Waldrop
|Jeremiah
|Beaman
|A.H. Parker High School
|6’4
|265
|DL
|Frank Warren
|Isaia
|Faga
|Central, Phenix City
|6’2
|285
|DL
|Patrick Nix
|Fred
|Vili
|Enterprise High School
|6’1
|250
|DL
|Ben Blackmon
|Jaylen
|Brown
|James Clemens High School
|6’6
|240
|DL
|Chad McGehee
|Malik
|Blocton
|Pike Road High School
|6’4
|275
|DL
|Granger Shook
|Kevin
|Norwood
|Theodore High School
|6’2
|305
|DL
|Steve Mask
|Donovan
|Price
|Hewitt-Trussville High School
|6’3
|225
|HB
|Josh Floyd
|Towns
|McGough
|Auburn High School
|6’0
|192
|K/P
|Keith Etheredge
|Carson
|Wheeler
|Brooks High School
|6’3
|285
|OL
|Timothy Bowens
|William
|Sanders
|Brookwood High School
|6’4
|295
|OL
|Mike Bramblett
|JacQwan
|McRoy
|Clay-Chalkville High School
|6’8
|370
|OL
|Drew Gilmer
|Reese
|Baker
|Madison Academy
|6’5
|285
|OL
|Bob Godsey
|Daylin
|Martin
|Saraland High School
|6’1
|290
|OL
|Jeff Kelly
|Asher
|Hale
|St. Paul’s Episcopal School
|6’6
|305
|OL
|Ham Barnett
|Clark
|Barker
|Wetumpka High School
|6’3
|285
|OL
|Bear Woods
|Jared
|Hollins
|Mary G. Montgomery High School
|6’4
|190
|QB
|Zach Golson
|Roman
|Gagliano
|Opelika High School
|6’3
|210
|QB
|Erik Speakman
|Jamarion
|Burnett
|Andalusia High School
|6’1
|200
|RB
|Trent Taylor
|Arrington
|Green
|Thompson High School
|5’11
|201
|RB
|Mark Freeman
|Kevin
|Riley
|Tuscaloosa County High School
|6’1
|200
|RB
|Adam Winegarden
|Watts
|Alexander
|Mountain Brook High School
|6′ 4
|265
|TE
|Chris Yeager
|Bryce
|Cain
|Baker High School
|5’10
|140
|WR
|Steve Normand
|Cameron
|Coleman
|Central, Phenix City
|6’3
|190
|WR
|Patrick Nix
|Jywon
|Boyd
|Charles Henderson High School
|5’11
|185
|WR
|Quinn Hambrite
|Mario
|Craver
|Clay-Chalkville High School
|5’10
|160
|WR
|Drew Gilmer
|Perry
|Thompson
|Foley High School
|6’3
|215
|WR
|Deric Scott
|Trainers
|Brad Cheatam
|Encore
|Jon Hammontree
|Encore
|Coaching Staff
|Ben Blackmon
|Enterprise
|Head Coach
|Jeff Kelly
|Saraland
|Trent Taylor
|Andalusia
|Ronnie Jackson
|Ramsay
|Deric Scott
|Foley
|Erik Speakman
|Opelika
|Matt Geohagan
|Bibb County
|Smitty Grider
|Benjamin Russell
|Justin Turner
|Enterprise
|Scout Coach
|Billy Odom
|Administrative Coach
|Ken Wright
|Administrative Coach
|Randy White
|Administrative Coach
— From AHSAA