Cold Saturday night, sunny Sunday, cold Sunday night

by Ben Lang

Saturday was a mainly sunny, breezy, and mild day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures were in the 50s and 60s at sunrise, and only warmed into the 70s during the afternoon. North winds were brisk in the wake of a cold front that pushed southeast of Alabama during the morning. Saturday evening looks cool with temperatures falling into the 50s. Winds subside Saturday night, but temperatures fall into the low 40s with a mainly clear sky.

Sunday looks mainly sunny and mild with highs in the 70s. Sunday night looks cold with lows in the mid 40s. Monday looks mainly sunny and warmer with highs near 80°. Monday night lows fall into the low to mid 50s. Clouds increase Tuesday, but looks like another rain-free day with highs in the mid 80s. Rain returns to south Alabama Wednesday. Rain also appears possible Thursday and Friday as another cold front approaches. The front likely drops temperatures next weekend.