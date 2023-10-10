October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

by Teresa Lawson

Domestic violence is something that affects many people across the state. And contrary to popular beliefs domestic abuse or living in a toxic home environment isn’t confined to physical abuse and it can happen to both men and women.

Domestic violence is defined as the willful intimidation of power or control by an intimate partner. This includes: physical or sexual assault, battery, threats, and emotional abuse. Statistics show that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical or emotional violence by an intimate partner.

That’s why highlighting the dangers of domestic violence during the month of October is so important. Especially for places like the One Place Family Justice Center– Giving those in the river region a safe place of refuge. Offering a full range of services from medical care to food and clothing for those who find themselves in a home life environment that they may have had to leave their home with little more than the clothes on their backs, risking everything just to escape.

One Place Family Justice Center is located at 530 South Lawrence St, Montgomery. It offers clothing, food assistance, medical examinations, and temporary housing in partnership with the family sunshine center for domestic abuse victims.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence call the domestic violence crisis hotline at 1-800-6506522