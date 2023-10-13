Gloomy Friday, some sunshine this weekend, but cooler Sunday

by Ben Lang

Friday looks like another gloomy day across central and south Alabama. The sky remains overcast through the afternoon, with pockets of drizzle amongst the cloud-cover. However, measurable rain looks unlikely Friday. Due to widespread cloud-cover, temperatures may struggle to reach 70° during the afternoon. Clouds linger Friday evening, but rain remains unlikely, besides drizzle here or there. Clouds break apart a bit Friday night, with lows near 60°.

Some clouds linger through Saturday morning, but Saturday afternoon looks sunnier with highs near 80°. Much less cloud-cover by midday should allow for decent viewing conditions for the partial solar eclipse Saturday, which maximizes at 12:10PM in Montgomery. Saturday night looks mostly clear to partly cloudy and cool with lows in the low 50s. Clouds increase Sunday afternoon. Temperatures may not reach 70° during the afternoon, with a brisk northwest wind.

Next week begins cool with sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures range from the 60s to low 70s, with lows in the 40s. Wednesday looks mostly sunny and a touch warmer, with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds increase Thursday, with showers possible late. The rain chance looks a bit higher Friday as another cold front approaches Alabama.