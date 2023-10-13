Sunshine Returns For Part Of Our Weekend

by Shane Butler

Improving sky conditions will take place Saturday but clouds will be returning Sunday. Enjoy the sunshine while we have it. A cold front will sweep through the region with breezy conditions Saturday. Temps will be allowed to warm ahead of the frontal boundary. We’re expecting mid to upper 70s for highs. Dry and much cooler air follows the frontal passage. We’re only looking at mid to upper 60s Sunday afternoon. Next week is looking mainly sunny and dry through early Thursday. Another frontal system will be approaching Friday. There’s a good chance rain will develop along and ahead of the boundary. It’s even possible a few t-storms develop with this next system as well.