Cool Saturday night; mostly cloudy, cool, breezy Sunday

by Ben Lang

Sunshine filled the sky Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, clouds obscured the partial solar eclipse in part of our area around midday. Afternoon sunshine warmed temperatures into the 70s and low 80s. The sky remains mainly clear Saturday evening, with temperatures falling to around 60° at 11PM. Overnight lows range from the low to mid 50s.

Clouds increase Sunday, with a mainly cloudy sky by the afternoon. Temperatures only warm into the 60s, with a brisk northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, and gusts over 20 mph. A handful of stray showers appear possible amongst the clouds. However, measurable rain looks very unlikely, and most locations remain rain-free. Clouds may clear Sunday night, with low temperatures falling into the mid 40s.

Monday looks partly cloudy, rain-free, and mild with highs in the upper 60s. Monday night lows fall into the low 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly sunny and a bit warmer, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows fall into the 40s each night. Rain returns late next week, late Thursday into Friday in advance of a cold front. The front pushes southeast of Alabama next weekend. That likely results in sunshine next weekend.