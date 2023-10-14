Cool Sunday night; Sunshine early this week, rain late this week

by Ben Lang

Sunday was a cloudy, cool, windy, and even briefly wet day for a few locations. The sky was overcast, brisk northwest winds gusted over 20 mph at times, and a handful of isolated pockets of drizzle passed through our area. Temperatures only warmed into the low and mid 60s during the afternoon. However, clouds gradually break apart Sunday night. Winds remain out of the northwest at around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight lows fall into the mid 40s.

Monday looks partly cloudy, rain-free, and mild with highs in the upper 60s. Monday night lows fall into the low 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly sunny and a bit warmer, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows fall into the 40s each night. Rain returns late this week, late Thursday into Friday in advance of a cold front. The front pushes southeast of Alabama next weekend. That likely results in sunshine and rain-free weather Saturday and Sunday.