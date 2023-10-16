We’re Dry For Several Days But There’s Rain Ahead

by Shane Butler

It’s a quiet start to the work week weatherwise. High pressure over the region will curve us out some really nice fall days. We expect mostly sunny and dry conditions through early Thursday. Temps will start out chilly in the lower to mid 40s but recover nicely into the 70s. A frontal boundary approaches the state Thursday night and advances through the area Friday. Showers will develop ahead and along the boundary Thursday night and continue into Friday. Our Friday is looking mostly cloudy with showers and temps hovering in the mid 70s highs. The frontal system moves through and we’re back into sunshine Saturday. High pressure returns and another period of sunny days and clear nights settles over us. We really don’t see any cold air coming in behind this frontal passage. Temps will continue to manage mid and upper 70s for highs over the weekend and early next week.