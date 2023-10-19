A Breezy And Warm Friday Ahead

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary will move into the state overnight. We expect a narrow band of showers to move through and exit into Georgia early Friday morning. The clouds will be departing and looks like a sunny sky for the afternoon hours. Westerly winds of 10 to 15 mph are likely behind the frontal boundary. Temps will warm nicely with westerly breezes and abundant sunshine. We’re easily in the upper 70s to lower 80s for highs. Another frontal system will move southward and through the state on Saturday. We don’t see any precipitation with the front but clouds will move in with it. Temps will still manage upper 70s to lower 80s Saturday afternoon. Overnight temps will fall into the lower 50s over the weekend. Clouds will be a little thicker with temps coming down just slightly on Sunday. High temps are expected to be in the upper 70s Sunday afternoon. Looks like the rather mild weather conditions will stick around for most of next week. We should see lots of sunshine with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 50s throughout the week. Next opportunity for rain returns later in the week. Until then, we have some really nice weather conditions ahead.